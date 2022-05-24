Our Yard History: Wet Slip #1

First proposed location plan for Gosport Dry Dock (marked with "D") with adjacent layout of the creek that is the unimproved Timber Dock of the era.
Image credit: (cropped December 1826 map courtesy of the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Museum, Virginia.)
