Our Yard History: Wet Slip #1

First proposed location plan for Gosport Dry Dock (marked with "D") with adjacent layout of the creek that is the unimproved Timber Dock of the era.

Image credit: (cropped December 1826 map courtesy of the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Museum, Virginia.)

