    Our Yard History: Wet Slip #1 [Image 3 of 5]

    Our Yard History: Wet Slip #1

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2022

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    First proposed location plan for Gosport Dry Dock (marked with "D") with adjacent layout of the creek that is the unimproved Timber Dock of the era.
    Image credit: (cropped December 1826 map courtesy of the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Museum, Virginia.)

    TAGS

    History
    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    Our Yard

