The Timber Dock, looking east. Buildings 28, 29, 30 & 31 (left to right).
Image credit: (Circa 1875 large mount, accession #169 previously held by Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Museum, Virginia - now with US Navy.)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2022 08:16
|Photo ID:
|7230161
|VIRIN:
|220524-N-N2259-158
|Resolution:
|10012x7012
|Size:
|6.18 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Our Yard History: Wet Slip #1 [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT