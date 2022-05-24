Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Our Yard History: Wet Slip #1 [Image 2 of 5]

    Our Yard History: Wet Slip #1

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    The Timber Dock, looking east. Buildings 28, 29, 30 & 31 (left to right).
    Image credit: (Circa 1875 large mount, accession #169 previously held by Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Museum, Virginia - now with US Navy.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2022
    Date Posted: 05.24.2022 08:16
    Photo ID: 7230161
    VIRIN: 220524-N-N2259-158
    Resolution: 10012x7012
    Size: 6.18 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

