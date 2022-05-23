YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 23, 2022) – Rear Adm. Richard Seif, commander, Submarine Group Seven, presents a certificate of appreciation to the crew of the USS Barry (DDG-52) for their support raising funds during the 2022 Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society Active Duty Fund Drive onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, May 23. Electronic Technician 1st Class Petty Officer Jean Paulynice accepts on their behalf. At the end of each ADFD season, NMCRS offices from around the world host an appreciation ceremony recognizing commands that have the highest donation per capita, the highest donation contribution, and outstanding command key persons for the Marine Corps and the Navy. NMCRS is a private, non-profit organization that has been financially assisting Marines, sailors and their families through interest-free loans and grants since 1904. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Tetsuya Morita)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2022 Date Posted: 05.24.2022 02:54 Photo ID: 7230125 VIRIN: 220523-N-NS063-1421 Resolution: 2000x1544 Size: 1.9 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMCRS Active Duty Fund Drive Awards Ceremony [Image 23 of 23], by Tetsuya Morita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.