    NMCRS Active Duty Fund Drive Awards Ceremony [Image 15 of 23]

    NMCRS Active Duty Fund Drive Awards Ceremony

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.23.2022

    Photo by Tetsuya Morita 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 23, 2022) – Rear Adm. Richard Seif, commander, Submarine Group Seven, right, and Erin Seif, Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society Honorary Chair of Volunteers, left, present a certificate of appreciation to Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Petty Officer Ted Ponce Deleon, for his support raising funds during the 2022 NMCRS Active Duty Fund Drive onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, May 23. At the end of each ADFD season, NMCRS offices from around the world host an appreciation ceremony recognizing commands that have the highest donation per capita, the highest donation contribution, and outstanding command key persons for the Marine Corps and the Navy. NMCRS is a private, non-profit organization that has been financially assisting Marines, sailors and their families through interest-free loans and grants since 1904. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Tetsuya Morita)

