NMCRS Active Duty Fund Drive Awards Ceremony

YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 23, 2022) – Musician 2nd Class Petty Officer Jesse Chavez poses for a photo at the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) hosted 2022 Active Duty Fund Drive appreciation ceremony. The ceremony is meant to highlight units and volunteers who have met criteria for categories like ‘highest donation per capita,’ ‘highest donation contribution,’ and ‘outstanding command key persons,’ among others. Musician 2nd Class Petty Officer Jesse Chavez received a certificate of appreciation for serving as the Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka representative for the NMCRS, and for their fundraising efforts. NMCRS is a private, non-profit organization that has been financially assisting Marines, sailors and their families through interest-free loans and grants since 1904. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Tetsuya Morita)

