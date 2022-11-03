Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Jefferson City Battle "E" [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Jefferson City Battle &quot;E&quot;

    GUAM

    03.11.2022

    Photo by Lt. Eric Uhden 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    POLARIS POINT, Guam (March 11, 2022) The crew of Las Angeles class fast-attack submarine USS Jefferson City (SSN 759), assigned to Submarine Squadron 15, poses for a photo while being awarded the 2021 Battle Efficiency Award, March 11. Jefferson City performs a full spectrum of opertations, including anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Eric Uhden)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 05.24.2022 01:19
    Photo ID: 7230082
    VIRIN: 220311-N-DI326-1013
    Resolution: 6133x4381
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Jefferson City Battle "E" [Image 3 of 3], by LT Eric Uhden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Battle Efficiency submarine guam

