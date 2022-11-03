POLARIS POINT, Guam (March 11, 2022) The crew of Las Angeles class fast-attack submarine USS Jefferson City (SSN 759), assigned to Submarine Squadron 15, poses for a photo while being awarded the 2021 Battle Efficiency Award, March 11. Jefferson City performs a full spectrum of opertations, including anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Eric Uhden)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2022 01:19
|Photo ID:
|7230080
|VIRIN:
|220311-N-DI326-1007
|Resolution:
|6074x4339
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Jefferson City Battle "E" [Image 3 of 3], by LT Eric Uhden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
