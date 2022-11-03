POLARIS POINT, Guam (March 11, 2022) The crew of Las Angeles class fast-attack submarine USS Jefferson City (SSN 759), assigned to Submarine Squadron 15, poses for a photo while being awarded the 2021 Battle Efficiency Award, March 11. Jefferson City performs a full spectrum of opertations, including anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Eric Uhden)

