A reserve firefighter from the 419th Civil Engineer Squadron watches an aircraft live-fire burn at Hill Air Force Base, Utah on Sept. 12, 2021. The biannual burn exercises provide firefighters firsthand experience in aircraft and structural live-fire burns to ensure they are trained, equipped, and ready to deploy. (Photo by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Erica Webster)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2022 21:50
|Photo ID:
|7229934
|VIRIN:
|210912-F-KM531-1312
|Resolution:
|8006x4901
|Size:
|15.87 MB
|Location:
|UT, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 419th firefighters test rescue skills in blazing jet [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Erica Webster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
