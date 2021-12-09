A reserve firefighter from the 419th Civil Engineer Squadron watches an aircraft live-fire burn at Hill Air Force Base, Utah on Sept. 12, 2021. The biannual burn exercises provide firefighters firsthand experience in aircraft and structural live-fire burns to ensure they are trained, equipped, and ready to deploy. (Photo by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Erica Webster)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.12.2021 Date Posted: 05.23.2022 21:50 Photo ID: 7229934 VIRIN: 210912-F-KM531-1312 Resolution: 8006x4901 Size: 15.87 MB Location: UT, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 419th firefighters test rescue skills in blazing jet [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Erica Webster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.