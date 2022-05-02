Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Unique load exercise on KC-135 keeps Hill reservists mission-ready

    Unique load exercise on KC-135 keeps Hill reservists mission-ready

    UT, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster 

    419th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Chris Montoya, ramp training manager with the 67th Aerial Port Squadron, jots down notes as he oversees a cargo training exercise Feb. 5, 2022 at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. While the transportation of human remains is only handled by a few bases, the 67th APS needs to remain proficient in their job and mission ready for any scenario they may encounter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2022
    Date Posted: 05.23.2022 21:50
    Photo ID: 7229916
    VIRIN: 220205-F-KM531-1944
    Resolution: 3165x2020
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: UT, US
    This work, Unique load exercise on KC-135 keeps Hill reservists mission-ready [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Erica Webster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Unique load exercise on KC-135 keeps Hill reservists mission-ready
    419th EOD trains to defuse dangerous situations
    419th EOD trains to defuse dangerous situations
    419th Fighter Wing Maintainers
    419th firefighters test rescue skills in blazing jet

    KC-135
    Hill Air Force Base
    March Air Reserve Base
    419th Fighter Wing
    Reserve Ready
    366th Air Refueling Squadron

