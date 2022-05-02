U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Chris Montoya, ramp training manager with the 67th Aerial Port Squadron, jots down notes as he oversees a cargo training exercise Feb. 5, 2022 at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. While the transportation of human remains is only handled by a few bases, the 67th APS needs to remain proficient in their job and mission ready for any scenario they may encounter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.05.2022 Date Posted: 05.23.2022 21:50 Photo ID: 7229916 VIRIN: 220205-F-KM531-1944 Resolution: 3165x2020 Size: 1.39 MB Location: UT, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Unique load exercise on KC-135 keeps Hill reservists mission-ready [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Erica Webster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.