U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Chris Montoya, ramp training manager with the 67th Aerial Port Squadron, jots down notes as he oversees a cargo training exercise Feb. 5, 2022 at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. While the transportation of human remains is only handled by a few bases, the 67th APS needs to remain proficient in their job and mission ready for any scenario they may encounter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2022 21:50
|Photo ID:
|7229916
|VIRIN:
|220205-F-KM531-1944
|Resolution:
|3165x2020
|Size:
|1.39 MB
|Location:
|UT, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Unique load exercise on KC-135 keeps Hill reservists mission-ready [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Erica Webster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
