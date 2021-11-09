U.S. Air Force Airmen perform maintenance on an F-35A Lightning II at Hill Air Force Base, Utah on Sept. 11, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2022 21:50
|Photo ID:
|7229932
|VIRIN:
|210911-F-KM531-1472
|Resolution:
|5535x3257
|Size:
|6.4 MB
|Location:
|UT, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 419th Fighter Wing Maintainers [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Erica Webster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
