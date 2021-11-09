Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    419th Fighter Wing Maintainers [Image 4 of 5]

    419th Fighter Wing Maintainers

    UT, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster 

    419th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen perform maintenance on an F-35A Lightning II at Hill Air Force Base, Utah on Sept. 11, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2021
    Date Posted: 05.23.2022 21:50
    Location: UT, US
    This work, 419th Fighter Wing Maintainers [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Erica Webster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hill Air Force Base
    Maintainers
    F-35A Lightning II
    419th Fighter Wing

