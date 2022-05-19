Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Class 22-D ALS Graduation [Image 21 of 21]

    Misawa Class 22-D ALS Graduation

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.19.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman Leadership School Class 22-D graduates stand together after receiving their diplomas at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 18, 2022. The graduates attended the 24-day, 192-hour course focusing on developing leadership abilities, the profession of arms, and building effective communication. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2022
    Date Posted: 05.23.2022 20:48
    Photo ID: 7229797
    VIRIN: 220519-F-TG061-1491
    Resolution: 7546x4362
    Size: 704.2 KB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Class 22-D ALS Graduation [Image 21 of 21], by A1C Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NCO
    Misawa
    Airman Leadership School

