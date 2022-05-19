Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Class 22-D ALS Graduation

    Misawa Class 22-D ALS Graduation

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.19.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kyle Monato, Airman Leadership School Class 22-D graduate, left middle, receives his diploma at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 18, 2022. The graduates attended the 24-day, 192-hour course focusing on developing leadership abilities, the profession of arms, and building effective communication. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2022
    Date Posted: 05.23.2022 20:48
    Photo ID: 7229794
    VIRIN: 220519-F-TG061-1186
    Resolution: 6055x5308
    Size: 460.77 KB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Class 22-D ALS Graduation [Image 21 of 21], by A1C Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NCO
    Misawa
    Airman Leadership School

