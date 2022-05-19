U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kyle Monato, Airman Leadership School Class 22-D graduate, left middle, receives his diploma at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 18, 2022. The graduates attended the 24-day, 192-hour course focusing on developing leadership abilities, the profession of arms, and building effective communication. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2022 20:48
|Photo ID:
|7229794
|VIRIN:
|220519-F-TG061-1186
|Resolution:
|6055x5308
|Size:
|460.77 KB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Class 22-D ALS Graduation [Image 21 of 21], by A1C Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT