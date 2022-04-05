Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    419th validates Agile Combat Employment during Sentry Savannah [Image 8 of 8]

    419th validates Agile Combat Employment during Sentry Savannah

    GA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster 

    419th Fighter Wing

    A crew chief assigned to the 419th Fighter Wing, Hill Air Force Base, Utah marshals in an F-35A Lightning II during exercise Sentry Savannah at the Air Dominance Center in Savannah, Georgia on May 4, 2022. Exercises like Sentry Savannah, not only train and test the counter air capabilities of fighter pilots, but they provide critical experience and training to maintenance Airmen in the rapid employment and recovery of aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2022
    Date Posted: 05.23.2022 19:01
    Photo ID: 7229705
    VIRIN: 220504-F-KM531-1001
    Resolution: 4320x2646
    Size: 2.41 MB
    Location: GA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 419th validates Agile Combat Employment during Sentry Savannah [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Erica Webster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    419th validates Agile Combat Employment during Sentry Savannah
    419th validates Agile Combat Employment during Sentry Savannah
    419th validates Agile Combat Employment during Sentry Savannah
    419th validates Agile Combat Employment during Sentry Savannah
    419th validates Agile Combat Employment during Sentry Savannah
    419th validates Agile Combat Employment during Sentry Savannah
    419th validates Agile Combat Employment during Sentry Savannah
    419th validates Agile Combat Employment during Sentry Savannah

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    419th validates Agile Combat Employment during Sentry Savannah

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hill Air Force Base
    F-35A Lightning II
    419th Fighter Wing
    Agile Combat Employment
    Multi Capable Airmen
    SentrySav22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT