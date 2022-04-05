419th validates Agile Combat Employment during Sentry Savannah

A crew chief assigned to the 419th Fighter Wing, Hill Air Force Base, Utah marshals in an F-35A Lightning II during exercise Sentry Savannah at the Air Dominance Center in Savannah, Georgia on May 4, 2022. Exercises like Sentry Savannah, not only train and test the counter air capabilities of fighter pilots, but they provide critical experience and training to maintenance Airmen in the rapid employment and recovery of aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster)

