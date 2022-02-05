Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    419th validates Agile Combat Employment during Sentry Savannah [Image 6 of 8]

    419th validates Agile Combat Employment during Sentry Savannah

    05.02.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster 

    419th Fighter Wing

    Reservists from the 419th Fighter Wing, Hill Air Force Base, Utah participate in exercise Sentry Savannah at the Air Dominance Center in Savannah, Georgia on May 2, 2022.Sentry Savannah is the Air National Guard’s largest air-to-air, joint aerial combat exercise for fourth and fifth generation fighters, which tests the capabilities of our warfighters in a simulated environment and trains the next generation of fighter pilots for tomorrow’s fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster)

    Hill Air Force Base
    F-35A Lightning II
    419th Fighter Wing
    Agile Combat Employment
    Multi Capable Airmen
    SentrySav22

