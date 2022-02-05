419th validates Agile Combat Employment during Sentry Savannah

Reservists from the 419th Fighter Wing, Hill Air Force Base, Utah participate in exercise Sentry Savannah at the Air Dominance Center in Savannah, Georgia on May 2, 2022.Sentry Savannah is the Air National Guard’s largest air-to-air, joint aerial combat exercise for fourth and fifth generation fighters, which tests the capabilities of our warfighters in a simulated environment and trains the next generation of fighter pilots for tomorrow’s fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster)

