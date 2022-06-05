419th validates Agile Combat Employment during Sentry Savannah

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Michael Dang, crew chief with the 419th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, shows Airman 1st Class Miguel Perez from 419th AMXS how to perform a routine pre-flight maintenance check on an F-35A Lightning II during exercise Sentry Savannah May 6, 2022. Exercises like Sentry Savannah train and test the counter-air capabilities of fighter pilots and also provide critical experience and training to maintenance Airmen in the rapid employment and recovery of aircraft. Photo edited for security purposes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster)

