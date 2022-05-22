Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen H. Hicks greets the head of protocol for the Norwegian Minister of Defense, Heidi K. Langvik-Hansen, upon arrival in Oslo, Norway, May 22, 2022. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2022 14:24
|Photo ID:
|7228939
|VIRIN:
|220522-D-BN624-0050
|Resolution:
|6424x4283
|Size:
|16.28 MB
|Location:
|OSLO, NO
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Deputy Secretary of Defense Hicks Visits Norway [Image 12 of 12], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT