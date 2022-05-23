Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen H. Hicks meets with Norwegian Ministry of Defense State Secretary Bent-Joacim Bentzen, Oslo, Norway, May 23, 2022. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2022 14:24
|Photo ID:
|7228945
|VIRIN:
|220523-D-BN624-0208
|Resolution:
|7783x5189
|Size:
|21.72 MB
|Location:
|OSLO, NO
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Deputy Secretary of Defense Hicks Visits Norway [Image 12 of 12], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT