Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen H. Hicks meets with State Secretary to the Norwegian Minister of Foreign Affairs Eivind Vad Petersson, Oslo, Norway, May 23, 2022. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2022 14:24
|Photo ID:
|7228944
|VIRIN:
|220523-D-BN624-0175
|Resolution:
|7239x4826
|Size:
|22.52 MB
|Location:
|OSLO, NO
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Deputy Secretary of Defense Hicks Visits Norway [Image 12 of 12], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT