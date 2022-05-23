Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deputy Secretary of Defense Hicks Visits Norway

    Deputy Secretary of Defense Hicks Visits Norway

    OSLO, NORWAY

    05.23.2022

    Photo by Lisa Ferdinando       

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs         

    Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen H. Hicks meets with State Secretary to the Norwegian Minister of Foreign Affairs Eivind Vad Petersson, Oslo, Norway, May 23, 2022. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2022
    Date Posted: 05.23.2022 14:24
    Photo ID: 7228944
    VIRIN: 220523-D-BN624-0175
    Resolution: 7239x4826
    Size: 22.52 MB
    Location: OSLO, NO 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deputy Secretary of Defense Hicks Visits Norway [Image 12 of 12], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Norway
    Oslo
    Kathleen Hicks
    DSD

