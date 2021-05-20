Air and space communications squadron Airman achieves powerlifting world records

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    Tech. Sgt. Chad Penson, 614th ACOMS cyber response lead, sits near weightlifting equipment at a gym on Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif., on May 7, 2021. Penson participated in the 2021 Kern U.S. Open from April 24-25, 2021, and not only set personal records in squats, bench press and deadlift, but also achieved world records in both squats and combined weights of all three lifts. This combined weight of 2,199 pounds was an impressive 11 times his body weight. (U.S. Space Force photo by Lt. Col. Mae-Li Allison)

