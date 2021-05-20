Air and space communications squadron Airman achieves powerlifting world records

Tech. Sgt. Chad Penson (front), 614th ACOMS cyber response lead, is surprised with a powerlifting-themed cake and refreshments, arranged by his fellow squadron members, on May 3, 2021, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. Penson participated in the 2021 Kern U.S. Open from April 24-25, 2021, and not only set personal records in squats, bench press and deadlift, but also achieved world records in both squats and combined weights of all three lifts. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sachel Barber)
