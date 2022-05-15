Arizona Space Force Recruits Enlist

U.S. Space Force recruits recite the Oath of Enlistment to Maj. Mark Lazane, 362nd Recruiting Command Squadron recruiting operations director, during a total force enlistment ceremony at the Astronomy Association of Arizona Lunar Eclipse event May 15, 2022, in Buckeye, Arizona. After Basic Military Training, the recruits will become U.S. Space Force Guardians, and will help to enhance the way joint and coalition partners conduct global space operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Matt Davis)

