Arizona Space Force Recruits Enlist

Mayor of Buckeye Eric Orsborn speaks to attendees during the Astronomy Association of Arizona Lunar Eclipse event May 15, 2022, in Buckeye, Arizona. During the event, U.S. Space Force recruits recited the Oath of Enlistment, placing them on a direct path to Basic Military Training, and marking another milestone in the new service’s growth and development. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Matt Davis)

Date Taken: 05.15.2022
Location: BUCKEYE, AZ, US