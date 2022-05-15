U.S. Space Force recruits stand for a group photo alongside 362nd Recruiting Command Squadron leadership after a total force enlistment ceremony at the Astronomy Association of Arizona Lunar Eclipse event May 15, 2022, in Buckeye, Arizona. The recruits recited the Oath of Enlistment, placing them on a direct path to Basic Military Training, and marking another milestone in the new service’s growth and development. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Matt Davis)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2022 12:58
|Photo ID:
|7228710
|VIRIN:
|220515-F-HN906-0001
|Resolution:
|3259x2173
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|BUCKEYE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Arizona Space Force Recruits Enlist [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Matthew Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
