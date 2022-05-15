Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arizona Space Force Recruits Enlist [Image 1 of 4]

    Arizona Space Force Recruits Enlist

    BUCKEYE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Matthew Davis 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Space Force recruits stand for a group photo alongside 362nd Recruiting Command Squadron leadership after a total force enlistment ceremony at the Astronomy Association of Arizona Lunar Eclipse event May 15, 2022, in Buckeye, Arizona. The recruits recited the Oath of Enlistment, placing them on a direct path to Basic Military Training, and marking another milestone in the new service’s growth and development. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Matt Davis)

    This work, Arizona Space Force Recruits Enlist [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Matthew Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

