Arizona Space Force Recruits Enlist

U.S. Space Force recruits stand for a group photo alongside 362nd Recruiting Command Squadron leadership after a total force enlistment ceremony at the Astronomy Association of Arizona Lunar Eclipse event May 15, 2022, in Buckeye, Arizona. The recruits recited the Oath of Enlistment, placing them on a direct path to Basic Military Training, and marking another milestone in the new service’s growth and development. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Matt Davis)

