Maj. Gen. DeAnna Burt, Combined Force Space Component Command (CFSCC) commander (right), stands with Royal Air Force Air Commodore Jez Attridge, U.K. Air and Space Attaché, at the CFSCC headquarters building, Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif., on May 12, 2021. During their meeting, the two talked about the many benefits of having U.K. exchange and liaison officers assigned to both the 18th Space Control Squadron and CFSCC the past 15 years, as well as discussed increasing data sharing and cooperation in future years.” (U.S. Space Force photo by Lt. Col. Brian Dea)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2021 Date Posted: 05.23.2022 12:50 Photo ID: 7228707 VIRIN: 210514-F-XX999-2001 Resolution: 1548x1034 Size: 392.27 KB Location: CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.K. Air and Space Attaché visits CFSCC [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.