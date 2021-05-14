Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.K. Air and Space Attaché visits CFSCC

    U.K. Air and Space Attaché visits CFSCC

    05.14.2021

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    Maj. Gen. DeAnna Burt, Combined Force Space Component Command (CFSCC) commander (right), stands with Royal Air Force Air Commodore Jez Attridge, U.K. Air and Space Attaché, at the CFSCC headquarters building, Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif., on May 12, 2021. During their meeting, the two talked about the many benefits of having U.K. exchange and liaison officers assigned to both the 18th Space Control Squadron and CFSCC the past 15 years, as well as discussed increasing data sharing and cooperation in future years." (U.S. Space Force photo by Lt. Col. Brian Dea)

    Vandenberg
    CSpOC
    CFSCC
    18 SPCS
    U.K Air and Space

