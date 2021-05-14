Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.K. Air and Space Attaché visits CFSCC [Image 1 of 2]

    U.K. Air and Space Attaché visits CFSCC

    CA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    Royal Air Force Air Commodore Jez Attridge, U.K. Air and Space Attaché (center, front), stands for a photo at the Combined Space Operations Center with the U.K. contingent of exchange and liaison officers stationed at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif., on May 12, 2021. During his two-day visit to the base, Attridge met with Combined Force Space Component Command leadership, was briefed on the CFSCC, CSpOC and 18th Space Control Squadron missions, and met with Vandenberg-based U.K. personnel. (U.S. Space Force photo by Lt. Col. Mae-Li Allison)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.K. Air and Space Attaché visits CFSCC [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Vandenberg
    CSpOC
    CFSCC
    18 SPCS
    U.K Air and Space

