U.K. Air and Space Attaché visits CFSCC

Royal Air Force Air Commodore Jez Attridge, U.K. Air and Space Attaché (center, front), stands for a photo at the Combined Space Operations Center with the U.K. contingent of exchange and liaison officers stationed at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif., on May 12, 2021. During his two-day visit to the base, Attridge met with Combined Force Space Component Command leadership, was briefed on the CFSCC, CSpOC and 18th Space Control Squadron missions, and met with Vandenberg-based U.K. personnel. (U.S. Space Force photo by Lt. Col. Mae-Li Allison)
