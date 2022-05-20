220506-N-NV699-1003 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 20, 2022) An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the “Blue Blasters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 34, prepares to launch from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in support of Neptune Shield 22, May 20, 2022. Neptune Shield 22 is the natural evolution of NATO's ability to integrate the high-end maritime warfare capabilities of an Aircraft Carrier Strike Group, an Amphibious Ready Group and a Marine Expeditionary Unit to support the defense of the alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Miles McDonough)

