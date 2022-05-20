Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 7 of 13]

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    05.20.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelsey Trinh 

    USS Harry S Truman

    220520-N-ZE328-1098 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 20, 2022) An F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to the “Red Rippers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 11, launches from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in support of Neptune Shield 22, May 20, 2022. Neptune Shield 22 is the natural evolution of NATO's ability to integrate the high-end maritime warfare capabilities of an Aircraft Carrier Strike Group, an Amphibious Ready Group and a Marine Expeditionary Unit to support the defense of the alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelsey Trinh)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2022
    Date Posted: 05.23.2022 09:57
    VIRIN: 220520-N-ZE328-1098
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Kelsey Trinh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    europeansupport2022
    NeptuneShield22
    NESH22

