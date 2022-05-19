220519-N-NO874-1023 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 19, 2022) A French Rafale F-3R flies alongside an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the “Fighting Checkmates” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 211, in support of Neptune Shield 22, May 19, 2022. Neptune Shield 22 is the natural evolution of NATO's ability to integrate the high-end maritime warfare capabilities of an Aircraft Carrier Strike Group, an Amphibious Ready Group and a Marine Expeditionary Unit to support the defense of the alliance. (Photo courtesy of Strike Fighter Squadron 11)

