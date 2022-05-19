Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A legacy of innovation: HQ CCC honors four AF teams at Scott AFB [Image 5 of 5]

    A legacy of innovation: HQ CCC honors four AF teams at Scott AFB

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mark Sulaica 

    375th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Steven Payne, 837th Cyberspace Operations Squadron commander places the last tile during a timeline induction ceremony at HQ Cyberspace Capabilities Center on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, May 19, 2022. The Timeline Tile Ceremony honored contributions towards the Air Force cyberspace and communication capabilities throughout history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mark Sulaica)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2022
    This work, A legacy of innovation: HQ CCC honors four AF teams at Scott AFB [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Scott AFB
    Scott Air Force Base
    Mobility Airmen
    375th Air Mobility Wing
    375th AMW
    Team Scott

