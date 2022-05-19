A legacy of innovation: HQ CCC honors four AF teams at Scott AFB

Airmen attend a timeline induction ceremony honoring 67th Cyberspace Wing and 688th Cyberspace Wing’s contributions towards Air Force Cyberspace and Communication capabilities, at the Air Force Cyber Heritage Center at HQ Cyberspace Capabilities Center on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, May 19, 2022. The four tiles honored during the ceremony will now hang on the Heritage Center’s timeline wall, a 30-foot wall dedicated to focusing on Air Force cyberspace and information dominance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mark Sulaica)

