    A legacy of innovation: HQ CCC honors four AF teams at Scott AFB

    A legacy of innovation: HQ CCC honors four AF teams at Scott AFB

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mark Sulaica 

    375th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen attend a timeline induction ceremony honoring 67th Cyberspace Wing and 688th Cyberspace Wing’s contributions towards Air Force Cyberspace and Communication capabilities, at the Air Force Cyber Heritage Center at HQ Cyberspace Capabilities Center on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, May 19, 2022. The four tiles honored during the ceremony will now hang on the Heritage Center’s timeline wall, a 30-foot wall dedicated to focusing on Air Force cyberspace and information dominance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mark Sulaica)

    This work, A legacy of innovation: HQ CCC honors four AF teams at Scott AFB [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

