A legacy of innovation: HQ CCC honors four AF teams at Scott AFB

U.S. Air Force Col. James Hewitt, 688th Cyberspace Wing commander, gives a speech at a timeline induction ceremony, at HQ Cyberspace Capabilities Center on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, May 19, 2022. Hewitt shared his words of appreciation for the hard work and dedication that enabled a cyber-effect to travel from San Antonio, through an aircraft and delivered to a ground target across the globe for the first time in 2015. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mark Sulaica)

