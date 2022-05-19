Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A legacy of innovation: HQ CCC honors four AF teams at Scott AFB [Image 3 of 5]

    A legacy of innovation: HQ CCC honors four AF teams at Scott AFB

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mark Sulaica 

    375th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. James Hewitt, 688th Cyberspace Wing commander, gives a speech at a timeline induction ceremony, at HQ Cyberspace Capabilities Center on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, May 19, 2022. Hewitt shared his words of appreciation for the hard work and dedication that enabled a cyber-effect to travel from San Antonio, through an aircraft and delivered to a ground target across the globe for the first time in 2015. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mark Sulaica)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A legacy of innovation: HQ CCC honors four AF teams at Scott AFB [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Scott AFB
    Scott Air Force Base
    Mobility Airmen
    375th Air Mobility Wing
    375th AMW
    Team Scott

