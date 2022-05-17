Signal Soldiers Perform Preliminary Marksmanship Instructions in the EST 2

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Nichole Morrell, detachment sergeant, Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion, practices Preliminary Marksmanship Instructions on the Training Support Center Benelux Engagement Skills Trainer 2, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, May 17, 2022. The EST allows to perform PMI and other scenarios without the use of live ammunition. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

Date Taken: 05.17.2022
Location: CHIèVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BE