Signal Soldiers Perform Preliminary Marksmanship Instructions in the EST 2

U.S. Army Pvt. Dustin Kysar, assigned to the Network Enterprise Center Benelux, 39th Signal Battalion, fires in the Training Support Center Benelux Engagement Skills Trainer 2, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, May 17, 2022. The EST allows Soldiers to perform Preliminary Marksmanship Instructions and other scenarios without the use of live ammunition. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
|05.17.2022
|05.23.2022 08:05
|7227930
|220517-A-BD610-6007
|8256x4640
|4.79 MB
|CHIèVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BE
|REDLANDS, CA, US
|1
|0
