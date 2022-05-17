Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Signal Soldiers Perform Preliminary Marksmanship Instructions in the EST 2 [Image 5 of 6]

    Signal Soldiers Perform Preliminary Marksmanship Instructions in the EST 2

    CHIèVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BELGIUM

    05.17.2022

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Network Enterprise Center Belgium, 39th Signal Battalion, reload their M4 carbines as they practice Preliminary Marksmanship Instructions on the Training Support Center Benelux Engagement Skills Trainer 2, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, May 17, 2022. The EST allows Soldiers to perform PMI and other scenarios without the use of live ammunition. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2022
    Date Posted: 05.23.2022 08:05
    Photo ID: 7227934
    VIRIN: 220517-A-BD610-6009
    Resolution: 8256x4640
    Size: 13.92 MB
    Location: CHIèVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Signal Soldiers Perform Preliminary Marksmanship Instructions in the EST 2 [Image 6 of 6], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    marksmanship
    StrongEurope
    StrongerTogether
    39th Strategic Signal Battalion
    39 Sig Bn

