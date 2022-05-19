U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Crisdaniel Medina assigned to the 647th Security Forces Squadron, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, shoots at a target during the Advanced Combat Skills Assessment at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 19, 2022. ACSA bolsters defender ethos, strengthens espirit-de-corps amongst participants and reinforces the competitive nature within security forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Clevenger)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2022 00:11
|Photo ID:
|7227488
|VIRIN:
|220519-F-NI202-1133
|Resolution:
|2791x3489
|Size:
|5.81 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Advanced Combat Skills Assessment [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Lauren Clevenger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT