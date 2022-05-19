Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Advanced Combat Skills Assessment

    Advanced Combat Skills Assessment

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    05.19.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Clevenger 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Crisdaniel Medina assigned to the 647th Security Forces Squadron, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, shoots at a target during the Advanced Combat Skills Assessment at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 19, 2022. ACSA bolsters defender ethos, strengthens espirit-de-corps amongst participants and reinforces the competitive nature within security forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Clevenger)

    PACAF

    Andersen Air Force Base

    PACAF
    Guam
    Andersen Air Force Base

