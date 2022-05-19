U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Latandra Smalls assigned to the 647th Security Forces Squadron, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, lays in the prone position while aiming at a target during the Advanced Combat Skills Assessment at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam April 19, 2022. ACSC events included a combat skills fitness assessment, combat agility, combat endurance, weapons challenge, military working dog challenge and a combative tournament. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Clevenger)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2022 00:11
|Photo ID:
|7227489
|VIRIN:
|220519-F-NI202-1134
|Resolution:
|4941x2779
|Size:
|7.06 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Advanced Combat Skills Assessment [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Lauren Clevenger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
