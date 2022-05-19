Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Advanced Combat Skills Assessment

    Advanced Combat Skills Assessment

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    05.19.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Clevenger 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Latandra Smalls assigned to the 647th Security Forces Squadron, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, lays in the prone position while aiming at a target during the Advanced Combat Skills Assessment at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam April 19, 2022. ACSC events included a combat skills fitness assessment, combat agility, combat endurance, weapons challenge, military working dog challenge and a combative tournament. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Clevenger)

