    Advanced Combat Skills Assessment [Image 3 of 3]

    Advanced Combat Skills Assessment

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    05.19.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Clevenger 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jailyn Reed, an installation entry controller assigned to the 647th Security Forces Squadron, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, shoots at targets at various ranges during the Advanced Combat Skills Assessment at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 19, 2022. ACSA is a week-long competition that showcases the combat capability of security forces as a human weapon system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Clevenger)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2022
    Date Posted: 05.23.2022 00:10
    Photo ID: 7227490
    VIRIN: 220519-F-NI202-1074
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 10.99 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 2

    PACAF

    Andersen Air Force Base

    PACAF
    Guam
    Andersen Air Force Base

