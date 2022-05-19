U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jailyn Reed, an installation entry controller assigned to the 647th Security Forces Squadron, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, shoots at targets at various ranges during the Advanced Combat Skills Assessment at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 19, 2022. ACSA is a week-long competition that showcases the combat capability of security forces as a human weapon system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Clevenger)
