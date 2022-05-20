220520-N-DO281-1360

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 20, 2022) A Royal Navy Aircrewman signals the pilots of a Merlin MK2 helicopter during a vertical replenishment with the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117), May 20, 2022. Paul Ignatius is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interest. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Trey Fowler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2022 Date Posted: 05.22.2022 14:54 Photo ID: 7227072 VIRIN: 220520-N-DO281-1360 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 998.16 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Trey Fowler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.