220521-N-DO281-1111

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 21, 2022) Gas Turbine System Technician (Electrical) 3rd Class Connor Schwinkendorf hangs casualty power cables during a general quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117), May 21, 2022. Paul Ignatius is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interest. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Trey Fowler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2022 Date Posted: 05.22.2022 14:54 Photo ID: 7227061 VIRIN: 220521-N-DO281-1111 Resolution: 5504x8256 Size: 1.18 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Trey Fowler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.