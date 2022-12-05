Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A-10C Thunderbolt II Tour at Andøya Air Base [Image 13 of 14]

    A-10C Thunderbolt II Tour at Andøya Air Base

    NORWAY

    05.12.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Enjoli Saunders 

    175th WG - Maryland Air National Guard

    Members of the Norwegian Armed Forces, Maryland Air National Guard A-10 pilots, and Andoya Air Base employees pose for a photo in front of an A-10C Thunderbolt II, May 12, 2022 at Andoya Air Base, in Andenes, Norway. The Swift Response exercise is an annual USAREUR-AF led multinational training exercise taking place throughout Eastern Europe, including the Arctic, Baltic Sea, and the Balkan Peninsula regions and is designed to enhance readiness and airborne interoperability with allies and partners. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Enjoli Saunders)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2022
    Date Posted: 05.22.2022 15:00
    Photo ID: 7227065
    VIRIN: 220512-Z-GZ846-157
    Resolution: 5905x3937
    Size: 13.99 MB
    Location: NO
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A-10C Thunderbolt II Tour at Andøya Air Base [Image 14 of 14], by TSgt Enjoli Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DefenderEurope SwiftResponse MDANG USAF NGB

