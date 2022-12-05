U.S. Air Force Maj. Jeremy Waldschmidt, an A-10 pilot assigned to the 104th Fighter Squadron, Maryland Air National Guard, and Lt. Col. Lasse Berg, base commander of Andoya Air Base, Andenes, Norway, view an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft, May 12, 2022 at Andoya Air Base, in Andenes, Norway. The MDANG is participating in the Swift Response exercise, an annual USAREUR-AF led multinational training exercise taking place throughout Eastern Europe, including the Arctic, Baltic Sea, and the Balkan Peninsula regions and is designed to enhance readiness and airborne interoperability with allies and partners. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Enjoli Saunders)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2022 Date Posted: 05.22.2022 14:59 Photo ID: 7227054 VIRIN: 220512-Z-GZ846-149 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 11.48 MB Location: NO Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A-10C Thunderbolt II Tour at Andøya Air Base [Image 14 of 14], by TSgt Enjoli Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.