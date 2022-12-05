A-10C Thunderbolt II Tour at Andøya Air Base

U.S. Air Force Maj. Jeremy Waldschmidt, an A-10 pilot assigned to the 104th Fighter Squadron, Maryland Air National Guard, and Lt. Col. Lasse Berg, base commander of Andoya Air Base, Andenes, Norway, view an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft, May 12, 2022 at Andoya Air Base, in Andenes, Norway. The MDANG is participating in the Swift Response exercise, an annual USAREUR-AF led multinational training exercise taking place throughout Eastern Europe, including the Arctic, Baltic Sea, and the Balkan Peninsula regions and is designed to enhance readiness and airborne interoperability with allies and partners. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Enjoli Saunders)
