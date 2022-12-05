Members of the Norwegian Armed Forces, Maryland Air National Guard A-10 pilots, and Andoya Air Base employees pose for a photo in front of an A-10C Thunderbolt II, May 12, 2022 at Andoya Air Base, in Andenes, Norway. The Swift Response exercise is an annual USAREUR-AF led multinational training exercise taking place throughout Eastern Europe, including the Arctic, Baltic Sea, and the Balkan Peninsula regions and is designed to enhance readiness and airborne interoperability with allies and partners. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Enjoli Saunders)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2022 Date Posted: 05.22.2022 15:00 Photo ID: 7227066 VIRIN: 220512-Z-GZ846-158 Resolution: 4976x2799 Size: 8.94 MB Location: NO Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A-10C Thunderbolt II Tour at Andøya Air Base [Image 14 of 14], by TSgt Enjoli Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.