USS Billings Conducts RHIB Operations

220518-N-N3764-1004

CARIBBEAN SEA - (May 18, 2022) – Chief Mineman Jonathan Wampler, assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), conducts a simulated search and rescue (SAR) drill in the Caribbean Sea, May 18, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mineman 2nd Class Justin Hovarter/Released)

