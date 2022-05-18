USS Billings Conducts RHIB Operations

220518-N-N3764-1005

CARIBBEAN SEA - (May 18, 2022) – Cmdr. Brett Seeley, commanding officer of the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) Gold crew, gives heading directions to Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Chadwick Lambert while conducting small boat operations in the Caribbean Sea, May 18, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mineman 2nd Class Justin Hovarter/Released)

