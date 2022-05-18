Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Billings Conducts RHIB Operations [Image 3 of 6]

    USS Billings Conducts RHIB Operations

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    05.18.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    220518-N-N3764-1003
    CARIBBEAN SEA - (May 18, 2022) -- Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Chadwick Lambert and Mineman 2nd Class Randy Parsons, assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), conduct engine checks on the 11-meter rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB) in the Caribbean Sea, May 18, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mineman 2nd Class Justin Hovarter/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2022
    Date Posted: 05.22.2022 11:48
    Photo ID: 7226960
    VIRIN: 220518-N-N3764-1003
    Resolution: 1900x1267
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Billings Conducts RHIB Operations [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Rigid-hull inflatable boat
    Caribbean Sea
    USNAVSO
    U.S. Fourth Fleet

