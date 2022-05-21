Blaze of friendship

A Japan Air Self-Defense Force F-35A Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter assigned to the 301st Tactical Fighter Squadron sits on the flightline at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 21, 2022 during the Japanese-American Friendship Festival fireworks display. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, this year festival marks the first time Yokota has held the annual event since 2019. The festival is aimed at increasing bilateral relationships between U.S. and Japanese communities and allows people to see U.S. and Japanese military capabilities first-hand. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

