    Blaze of friendship [Image 10 of 13]

    Blaze of friendship

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    05.21.2022

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A Japan Air Self-Defense Force F-35A Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter assigned to the 301st Tactical Fighter Squadron sits on the flightline at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 21, 2022 during the Japanese-American Friendship Festival fireworks display. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, this year festival marks the first time Yokota has held the annual event since 2019. The festival is aimed at increasing bilateral relationships between U.S. and Japanese communities and allows people to see U.S. and Japanese military capabilities first-hand. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blaze of friendship [Image 13 of 13], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Yokota
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    JASDF F-35A Lightning II
    301st Tactical Fighter Squadron

