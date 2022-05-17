Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean.

BALTIC SEA (May 17, 2022) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107) sails in formation behind the wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) during a maneuvering exercise with the Finnish and Swedish navies in the Baltic Sea, May 17, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, are on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Clark)

