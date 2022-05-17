Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean. [Image 16 of 17]

    Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean.

    BALTIC SEA

    05.17.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    BALTIC SEA (May 17, 2022) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107) sails in formation behind the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) during a maneuvering exercise with the Finnish and Swedish navies in the Baltic Sea, May 17, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, are on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Clark)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2022
    Date Posted: 05.21.2022 07:11
    Photo ID: 7226236
    VIRIN: 220517-N-XH769-1254
    Resolution: 2868x4302
    Size: 881.11 KB
    Location: BALTIC SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean. [Image 17 of 17], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean
    Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean.
    Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean.
    Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean.
    Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean.
    Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean.
    Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean.
    Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Baltic Sea.
    Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Baltic Sea.
    Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Baltic Sea.
    Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Baltic Sea.
    Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Baltic Sea.
    Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean.
    Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean.
    Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean.
    Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean.
    Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    PHOTO EXERCISE
    DEPLOYMENT
    BALTOPS
    KEARSARGE LHD 3

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT